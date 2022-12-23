New Zealand team arrives in Pakistan for historic Test, ODIs series

On Wednesday, the New Zealand cricket team arrived in Karachi for the three-match ODI and two-Test series against Pakistan.

🛬📍 Karachi New Zealand team welcomed in traditional style 🙌#PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/7BKpaVG3u0 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 22, 2022

The New Zealand Test team led by Tim Southee landed at the Jinnah International Airport on Thursday, according to Civil Aviation Authority sources.

The National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi will host the first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand on December 26. From January 3 to 7, the Multan Cricket Stadium will host the second Test.

The Dark Covers will play three ODIs from January 10 to 14 in Karachi after the finish of the Test series.

On Wednesday, glimpses of their departure from Auckland were made public by the New Zealand Cricket Board.

The Test Squad on the way to Pakistan from Auckland. The 1st Test starts on December 26. #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/WrrNihk5Ms — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 21, 2022

The historic New Zealand Test series, which begins on Monday, December 26 at Karachi’s National Bank Cricket Arena, will feature 16 players from Pakistan.

In September 2021, just before the Black Caps’ first scheduled match in Pakistan in 18 years, New Zealand canceled its tour of Pakistan due to security concerns that baffled the hosts.

Pakistan squad announced for the two-match Test series against New Zealand 📢 More details ➡️ https://t.co/fJ43xjz69G#PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/vc8uwEyypw — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 21, 2022

For the two-Test series against New Zealand, the Green Shirts have selected uncapped middle order batter Kamran Ghulam and fast bowler Hasan Ali.

Hasan has taken over from Mohammad Ali, who, like Faheem Ashraf, has been advised to participate in the ongoing Pakistan Cup in Karachi. Kamran has replaced Azhar Ali, who announced his retirement last week.