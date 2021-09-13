New Zealand expect better playing conditions in Pakistan

far better

Addressing a virtual press conference each day after the visiting squad arrived for his or her first tour of Pakistan in 18 years, Henry said the upcoming white-ball series of three One-day Internationals and therefore the five-match Twenty20 rubber would be exciting.

“It has been an extended time since we last played in Pakistan,” Henry said. “I know that each one the blokes are really excited to return here and play in several conditions. we all know that we’re getting to be up against a reasonably strong Pakistan side in their own backyard.”

Henry remarked there’s specialized buzz round the New Zealand squad. “I think there are tons of men who haven’t played that much within the subcontinent. So from my point of view they’ll get the prospect to sample what it’s like playing in several and learn the experience.

“We’ve got tons of latest guys in our young side with a good experience of playing in Bangladesh, which i feel goes to be brilliant. We’ve still got tons of players that have played tons of cricket and different conditions within the UAE, also as playing over and therefore the other subcontinent conditions.

“The conditions in Bangladesh [in the T20 series]were extremely challenging for batting. Hopefully, we expect the surfaces in Pakistan to be more friendly not only for the batters but also the fast bowlers because I heard there’s more carry and pace within the pitches here than we encountered in Dhaka,” the 29-year-old hoped.

“So i feel we’ve a touch of an understanding of what to expect, but we’re really excited at the prospect of playing here against an honest Pakistan side,” he added.

Henry pointed that he has been lucky enough to play Pakistan variety of times. “I think the Pakistan fans, also because the players, have always been great. We’re obviously getting to have some crowds here also , which i feel everyone’s excited at.”

He also lauded Pakistan skipper Babar Azam saying the prolific batter may be a excellent player. “If you check out both teams generally , it’s getting to be an honest contest but Babar may be a ideal . i feel if you check out Pakistan over the previous couple of years, there’s been an honest crop of fast bowlers coming.”

Speaking about trying out the Pakistani cuisines, Henry said: “I’ll be looking forward to getting some recommendations and check out a number of the local food. I’m sure they’re getting to be nice.”

All three ODIs are going to be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi with the primary match on Friday with the remaining games on Sept 19 and 21, while the T20 fixtures are going to be staged at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium from Sept 25 to Oct 3.