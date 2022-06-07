New-look Windies arrive in Multan, face Pakistan challenge

MULTAN: After whitewashing Netherlands in the cool Amstelveen climate, the West Indies crew will have under two days to adjust to two times as sweltering temperatures as they arri­v­ed here on Monday to play a three-match One-day Inte­r­n­a­tional series against Pakistan.

Then again, the hosts have gone through a four-day instructional course in Lahore prior to showing up to Multan on Sunday and leading another training meeting.

It might have been a piece more straightforward for the Nicholas Pooran-drove West Indies had the series been held in Rawal­pindi, where it was planned to occur before the continuous political emergency in the nation constrained the Pakistan Cricket Board to change the setting.

The guests will hold their main practice meeting on Tuesday.

While playing at the Multan Cricket Stadium cou­ld represent a sensible test to the Carribean side, for the city’s cricket fans, the main ODI on Wednesday will be an event to celebrate as the scene has its most memorable global match in the wake of 14 difficult years.

The Multan swarm respo­nded with enthusiasm when not many matches of the Pakistan Super League were held there in 2020.

In the impending series, which will be had as an impact of the ICC World Cup Super League, the fans will anticipate that Pakistan should carry on from whe­re they left when they beat Australia 2-1 in their past ODI series.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam was instrumental in the home victory against the Australians, scoring back to back hundreds of years in the second and third ODIs. Opener Imam-ul-Haq accomplished similar accomplishment with his initial hundred coming in losing cause in the main game.

Pakistan and West Indies have been played 134 one-dayers against one another of which the previous has won 60 while the last option has overseen dominates in 71 matches.

In their new media talks, Babar and Pakistan lead trainer Saqlain Mushtaq have communicated their desire of winning every one of the three matches.