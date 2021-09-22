NCOC lifts extra limitations in 6 areas of Punjab, KP

ISLAMABAD: Because the cases of Covid-19 still decrease across the country, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday decided to lift additional restrictions in six districts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However, general non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) will remain enforced across the country till Sept 30. things are going to be reviewed on Sept 28.

The NCOC had on Sept 4 enforced restrictions in 24 districts of Punjab, KP, and Islamabad. The restrictions included a ban on indoor gatherings and intercity transport and the closure of educational institutions and indoor gyms. Initially, the restrictions were imposed till Sept 12 but later extended to Sept 15.

The NCOC later decided to lift the restrictions in 18 districts on Sept 16 but continued to enforce these in six high disease prevalence districts.

During a gathering chaired by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Tuesday, the NCOC decided to lift additional restrictions within the remaining six districts — Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Sargodha, and Gujrat in Punjab and Bannu in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. All educational institutions in these districts will open from Sept 23 and follow staggered opening (50 percent attendance, three days a week).

According to a document, general NPIs will remain enforced across the country till Sept 30 under which businesses of less essential services are going to be closed at 10 pm. However, petrol pumps, pharmacies, medical facilities, vaccination centers, clinics, milk shops, and tandoors will remain open. there’ll be one closed day during a week and indoor and outdoor dining are going to be allowed till midnight. However, indoor dining and marriages are going to be allowed just for vaccinated people.

Public transport is going to be run at 50pc and trains at 70pc occupancy. However, cinemas will remain closed.

The policy of controlled tourism for vaccinated individuals will continue and can be ensured by the federating units. The ban on serving meals/snacks during in-flight journeys for domestic airlines will continue

Meanwhile the Islamabad supreme court on Tuesday dismissed a petition suggesting that folks should have the proper to make a decision whether or not they want to urge inoculation or not.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah observed that folks across the world had been struggling to beat the big challenges for the last two years thanks to Covid-19.

“It is noted that unvaccinated persons are likely to impede the endeavors of the state to safeguard its citizens from life-threatening harm. For the above reasons, the prayers sought within the instant petition aren’t justiciable nor the rights of the petitioner are infringed. The petition is, therefore, accordingly dismissed,” the court ruled.