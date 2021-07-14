NCOC builds number of flights to bring back Pakistanis

While the country has administered over 20 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday decided to extend the number of flights by 30 per cent to bring back on a day-to-day around 3,000 Pakistanis stranded in several countries.

According to a press release issued by the NCOC, over 20m doses of vaccine are administered since February this year across the country. Over 4m doses are administered during the present month, with quite 500,000 doses administered during a single day over the past few days.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar shared the success story on social media. “For the primary time, we crossed half 1,000,000 doses of vaccination yesterday. 5 lakh 25 thousand doses were administered yesterday. The highest ever the first dose was also achieved yesterday with 3 lakh 90 thousand first doses administered. The pace will increase further inshallah,” he tweeted.

Since an outsized number of overseas Pakistanis are stranded in several countries and that they might not be ready to celebrate Eidul Azha with their families, the NCOC decided to extend the flight operation from 20pc to 50pc. “Decisions are going to be implemented from July 15 and around 2,500 to 3,000 persons are going to be benefited daily. Advisory has been issued to all or any of the airport management and relevant departments,” it stated.

The NCOC also announced that from Lammas aviation wouldn’t be allowed for those that haven’t been inoculated. Moreover, there’ll be strict checking on the ways resulting in tourist places and vaccination certificates are going to be checked and verified. it had been also decided to urge support of all departments, including the military, for implementation of the Covid-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

A meeting of the NCOC was informed that a variety of restaurants had been sealed in Islamabad, Multan, Peshawar and Gujranwala over violation of SOPs as people were sitting there without wearing masks and vaccination certificates.

According to the NCOC data, 21 deaths and 1,590 cases were reported during a single day. the number of active cases, which was around 31,000 last month, reached 39,644 as of July 13. As many as 2,447 patients were admitted to hospitals and 215 of them were on ventilators.