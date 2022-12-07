Nawaz Sharif, the leader of the PML-N, will return to Pakistan next month: Sadiq Ayaz

Pakistan Muslim Association Nawaz (PML-N) senior pioneer and Monetary Undertakings Clergyman Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Tuesday guaranteed that the party supremo Nawaz Sharif would get back to the country in January 2023.

The assertion was made by the PML-N leader on the Geo News program “Capital Talk.” The PML-N leader has been living in self-imposed exile for almost four years in London.

Nawaz will assign passes to the possibility for the following general races, the PML-N pioneer said, adding that the surveys would be held in the country in 2023.

He predicted, “It seems that the assemblies would be dissolved between March and June 2023.”

The PML-N chief traveled to London in November 2019 because of his illness. At the time, Imran Khan, the prime minister, had granted him permission to travel abroad for treatment.

Nawaz was given a seven-year prison sentence by an accountability court in the case of Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption in 2018, and he was also given a sentence of 11 years in prison and a £8 million fine (Rs1.3 billion) in the case of Avenfield properties.

Accordingly, in 2019, the Lahore High Court (LHC) in the wake of suspending his sentence, permitted Nawaz to travel to another country for clinical treatment.