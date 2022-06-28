Nawaz, PM Shehbaz deeply attached to Kashmir cause: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said both Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) pioneer Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif have consistently raised the Kashmir issue at each global gathering in view of their profound connection with the reason.

“The public authority will communicate fortitude with the Kashmiris on August 5 against the Indian move of renouncing the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s extraordinary status,” she said in a gathering with Senior Hurriyat pioneer and Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (J&KSM) President Altaf Ahmed Bhat who showed up at her home to salute her on expecting the arrangement of Information Ministry. In the interim, Pakistani consulates all over the planet were coordinated to uncover the Indian drive of one-sided repudiation of Kashmir’s independent status by invalidating article 370 of the Indian constitution, she added.

The public authority is resolved to broaden moral, political and conciliatory help to Kashmiris in accordance with Nawaz Sharif’s vision. She added that the means taken by India on August 5 were not perceived then by the public authority of Pakistan and wouldn’t be acknowledged at this point.

“Kashmir is a contested region whose future still needs to be chosen and it must be settled by giving its kin the option to settle on their future through plebiscite as per the United Nation’s goals,” she added. The United Nations ought to carry out its goals on Kashmir, she said.