Nature grounded results are at the heart of Pakistan’s “ambitious” climate action docket under the convention and Paris Agreement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Tuesday while addressing the Saudi Green Initiative meeting at the Bobby-27 peak in Sharm al- Sheikh in Egypt.

PM Shehbaz Sharif is on a visit to Sharm El- Sheikh to share in the 70th session of the Conference of Parties.

The premier said that he was inspired by the active interest of members in nature- grounded enterprise like afforestation which help countries make adaptive capacities, control green house gas emigrations, and minimise loss and damage due to climate change at the public and indigenous position.

“I must mention then that the ideal of the Middle East Green Initiative(MGI) are aligned with the ideal of Pakistan’s public timber policy and the Green Pakistan programme, which is concentrated on guarding, enhancing, and managing our timbers, wildlife and ecosystem by 2023,” the premier said.

He also lauded Riyadh for driving the Saudi Green Initiative. He said that Pakistan has formerly extended full cooperation through the exchange of knowledge and the provision of experts.

PM Shehbaz said that Pakistan expresses a keen amenability to give and cooperate with all MGI member countries in sharing experience and tech moxie related to the restoration of timbers, dryland areas, mangroves, operation of defended areas, carbon stock assessment and establishment of timber monitoring systems.

“The MGI action is a one big step in the right direct,” he said, assuring of Pakistan’s full commitment to the action’s broader ideal.

He said that the country looks forward to a close collaboration with the member countries, not only in this action but in all the conduct demanded to cover the world.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia review ties to bolster bilateral cooperation

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia expressed determination to further strengthen the multinational cooperation between the two fraternal countries, in meeting of PM Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The premier met the crown Napoleon on the sidelines of the Bobby-27 in Sharm El- Sheikh.

During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed the bilateral relations with a view to further enhance the ongoing cooperation in colorful fields. They also bandied indigenous and global issues of collective interest.

PM Shehbaz Sharif reiterated that Pakistan attaches great significance to its ties with Saudi Arabia, which are deeply embedded in common faith, culture, values and an eternal tradition of collective support. He said that MBS has great respect and love for the people of Saudi Arabia.

The premier also appreciated the hospitality and cooperation of Saudi Arabia for the two million Pakistanis working in the area, which contributed to the development, substance and substance of the two fraternal countries.

Pertaining to their recent meeting in Riyadh, PM Shehbaz Sharif and the crown Napoleon expressed satisfaction at the growing high- position ties.

Looking forward to the forthcoming visit of the MBS to Pakistan, the premier said that he was confident that this visit would promote bilateral cooperation in all areas of collective interest. He particularly emphasised on the significance of adding trade, investment, development and people- to- people ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in the collective interest of the people of the two fraternal countries.

While appreciating Saudi Arabia’s backing to Pakistan’s flood tide- affected people, PM Shehbaz Sharif Sharif said that Pakistan was one of the countries most affected by the goods of climate change.

He expressed stopgap that”Bobby-27″ would yield concrete results, especially in developing countries with regard to the backing of waste and damage caused by environmental causes.

He also appreciated the sweats of the Crown Prince on the functioning of the integrated environmental action under and assured the Saudi leadership of full support from Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz toco-chair round table conference

PM Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday willco-chair an important round table with his Norwegian counterpart named “Climate Change and Sustainability of Vulnerable Communities”, on the alternate day of the high- position member of Bobby 27.

He’ll share in the important meeting concertedly hosted by the German Chancellor and the President of Ghana named “spanning Up Action and Support on Loss and Damage — Global Shield Against Climate Risk”.

Farther, on the sidelines of the conference, the Prime Minister will also meet important world leaders.