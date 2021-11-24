National Open javelin throw event on Nov 29

ISLAMABAD: The Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) in a joint effort with NAYZA, a games adornments, and dressmaker, is arranging the principal National Open Javelin Throw Competition on Nov 29 at the Punjab Stadium, Lahore.

As indicated by AFP secretary-general Mohammad Zafar, after the amazing accomplishment of Pakistan’s lance hurler Arshad Nadeem at the Tokyo Olympics it was chosen to give a chance to youthful and promising spear hurlers the nation over with the goal that they could show their ability.

“Youthful and impending spear hurlers from all subsidiary units of the Athletics Federation of Pakistan will take an interest in this one-day occasion,” Zafar said.

The victors of the opposition would be granted attractive monetary rewards and declarations, he added.

“The AFP is endeavoring to organize regular rivalries and different exercises for competitors and the remainder of the games local area of Pakistan. The organization will choose various talented spear hurlers for additional prepping and preparing,” the AFP official added.