Naseem takes five as Pakistan thump New Zealand in first ODI

KARACHI: After fast bowler Naseem Shah took five wickets in Karachi, Pakistan won the first one-day international by six wickets over New Zealand.

New Zealand managed 255-9 in their 50 overs at the National Stadium when the 19-year-old took 5-57, his second five-wicket haul in just four ODI appearances.

Pakistan then cruised to victory with 11 balls remaining thanks to Mohammad Rizwan (77 not out), captain Babar Azam (66), and Fakhar Zaman (56) assisting in the victory.

1️⃣-0️⃣ up 👏 Pakistan cruise to a comfortable win in the first ODI 🙌#PAKvNZ | #TayyariKiwiHai pic.twitter.com/BPAYGjsHXf — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 9, 2023

The host group took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The remaining matches will take place in Karachi on Wednesday and Friday as well.

After Imam-ul-Haq (11) was bowled out in the sixth over, Azam and Zaman scored 78 runs for the second wicket.

In his 74-ball innings, Zaman hit seven boundaries, but Michael Bracewell bowled him, and Azam was stumped by Glenn Phillips after 82 deliveries.

Haris Sohail, who made a quick 32, and Rizwan, who added 60 with Azam, added 64.

With a 2-44, offspinner Bracewell was New Zealand’s best bowler.

Earlier, New Zealand were held in check by Naseem’s explosive bowling.

In order to get Pakistan going, the teen bowled out Devon Conway, the match’s opener, in the first over for nothing.

To take responsibility for Phillips (37), Bracewell (43), and Henry Shipley (none), Naseem returned for a second stint.

Naseem, whose first five-wicket haul in an ODI came in August against the Netherlands, finished his night off by bowling Mitchell Santner out for 21 in the final over.

Tom Latham (42) and Daryl Mitchell (36) made a 56-run fourth-wicket stand to stabilize the innings, and Phillips and Bracewell added 66 off 59 balls for the sixth, but Naseem bowled out both of them in consecutive overs.

Before debutant leg-spinner Usama Mir, who finished with 2-42, beautifully bowled skipper Kane Williamson, who had scored 26 runs.

In his 53-ball score, Phillips hit a six and a four, while Bracewell hit four boundaries and a six.

In his 27-ball 29, opener Finn Allen hit six boundaries.

Source: AFP