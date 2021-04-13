Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has received Rs. 903.218 million from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against outstanding receivables from Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited.

In a filing to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the PPL stated that the company would pursue the remaining amount that is over Rs. 253 million.

The statement of the filing said, “In pursuance of Rule 5.6.1 of your Rules, we hereby inform you that the company has received a pay order for Rs. 903.218 million from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against long outstanding receivables of the Company from Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited”.

Source: https://propakistani.pk/2021/04/13/nab-helps-ppl-recover-nearly-a-billion-rupees/