NA passes resolution expressing ‘complete solidarity’ with armed forces

ISLAMABAD: Putting its weight behind the country’s fortified forces, the National Assembly through a unanimously passed resolution on Thursday expressed its “complete solidarity” with the army in the wake of ongoing “libelous crusade” against it by the formerly ruling PTI and prompted the government and the state to take action and make this “group of deceived people” an illustration.

“This house expresses its resoluteness that the state and the government should use all its power to bring the deceived group running a crusade under a plan or by unintentionally getting an agent of Jews against the protectors of the motherland and Pakistan to the right path,” said the resolution read out by PTI iconoclastic Ahmed Hussain Deharr.

“The honour and prestige of Pakistan is a red line for the nation. It’s the need of the hour that those rudiments crossing their limits and getting a tool in the hands of adversaries of the state should be made an illustration( for others) which is in the stylish interest of the nation and Pakistan,” said the resolution, without mentioning the PTI.

Paying paeans to the army labor force for immolating their lives in the defence of the country’s ideological and geographical borders, the lawgivers “condemned in the strongest words” the ongoing crusade against the fortified forces, nominating it an “extremely negative, unhappy, immoral, illegal and unwarranted crusade”.

Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf allowed Mr Deharr to present the eschewal- of- docket resolution after suspending the rules soon after the question hour after postponing the 18- point legislative business due to the absence of the ministers and fully ignoring the other 14 points on the docket.

The resolution was espoused by the lower house of congress three weeks after ISPR rejected the “unwarranted and reckless” allegations by PTI Chairman Imran Khan against the service, nominating them “absolutely inferior and uncalled for”.

ISPR had also called on the government to probe the matter and initiate legal action against those “responsible for vilification and false allegations against the institution and its officers without any substantiation whatsoever”.

Before, Minister for Aviation and Railroads Khawaja Saad Rafique, in a hard- hitting speech, lashed out at the PTI president for running a crusade against the state institutions and doing politics of agitation, declaring that Imran Khan had no future in the country’s politics.

“Fitna- i- Imraniya conspiracy won’t be allowed to succeed,” said Mr Rafique, adding the time had come to make Mr Khan responsible for his alleged corruption.

Nominating the PTI a Pakistani interpretation of the RSS(Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), an Indian right sect revolutionist organisation, the minister contended that Mr Khan was calumniating the state institutions only because they had refused to follow his “unconstitutional directives”.

According to the minister, the PTI is using social media as the “biggest tool” for its crusade. He contended that the PTI and its cohorts were making plutocrat by investing billions in social media in the country and abroad.

Source: Dawn News