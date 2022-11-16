Musk to relaunch Twitter’s blue check subscription on Nov 29

Billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday that Twitter’s sought-after blue check subscription service will be relaunched on November 29, a minor delay from his initial tentative timeline to bring back the service on the social media platform.

“Drop-kicking relaunch of Blue Checked to November 29th to ensure that it is unshakable,” Musk said in a tweet.

With the new delivery, transforming somebody’s checked name will cause the deficiency of the blue check “until name is affirmed by Twitter to meet terms of administration”, Musk said.

The sought after blue mark was recently saved for checked records of legislators, renowned characters, columnists and other individuals of note. Be that as it may, a membership choice, open to anybody arranged to pay, was carried out recently to assist Twitter with developing income as Musk battles to hold promoters.

Last week, the Tesla boss had said Twitter Blue will likely “return end of the following week”.

Twitter had stopped its as of late declared $8 blue check membership administration on Friday as phony records expanded. The change came seven days after Musk assumed control over the web-based entertainment organization in a $44 billion arrangement.