Musk says Twitter to hold off relaunching blue check verification

Twitter’s new proprietor Elon Musk said on Monday the social media company is holding off the relaunch of its blue check subscription service, a detention from his original conditional timeline to bring back the service on the platform.

“Holding out relaunch of Blue vindicated until there’s high confidence of stopping impersonation,” Musk said in a tweet.

“Will presumably use different colour check for organisations than individualities.”

The coveted blue check mark was preliminarily reserved for vindicated accounts of politicians, notorious personalities, intelligencers, and other public numbers.

But a subscription option, open to anyone prepared to pay, was rolled out before this month to help Twitter grow profit as Musk fights to retain advertisers.

Twitter had broken its lately blazoned$ 8 blue check subscription service, as fake accounts proliferated, and had said Twitter’s sought- after blue check subscription service will be relaunched on November 29.

Musk also twittered that Twitter added 1.6 million users this once week, “another each- time high”.

Advertisers on Twitter, including big companies similar as General Motors, Mondelez International, and Volkswagen AG, have broke advertising on the platform, as they grapple with the new master.

Hundreds of Twitter workers have also been estimated to have quit last week, following a Thursday deadline by Musk that staffers subscribe up for” long hours at high intensity,” or leave.