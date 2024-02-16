MPA-elect supported by PTI joins PPP

LAHORE: Ameer Muhammad Khan, an independent candidate from PP-89, Bhakkar, who was endorsed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, has joined the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

According to a statement made by the PPP press cell on its public X (formerly Twitter) account, Mr. Khan announced his joining the party when he visited with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President of the party’s women wing, Faryal Talpur, in Islamabad.

According to the report, Chaudhry Hayat Muhamood, Shahid Hasan Khan, and Amjad Kharo—all PPP ticket holders—were also in attendance.

The PTI, led by ex prime minister Imran Khan, is facing increasing setbacks as independent candidates who were victorious in the February 8 election are defecting to other parliamentary parties, mainly the PML-N.

The PML-N, whose numbers in the Punjab Assembly now stand at 150 and the National Assembly at 80, has earlier welcomed three PTI-backed victors of PA seats and one NA seat.

Awais Dreshik, Zahid Ismail Bhutta, and Hafiz Tahir Qaisrani, three more independent MPAs-elect, are members of the Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP).

SOURCE: DAWN NEWS