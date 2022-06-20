Move to purchase new car for AJK president draws flak

MUZAFFARABAD: A choice by the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government to purchase another lavish vehicle worth over Rs100 million for President Barrister Sultan Mahmood has drawn fire from the common society.

As per an administrations and general organization division (S&GAD) notice, the public authority had endorsed arrangement of an extra award of Rs102.52 million in FY 2021-22 [… ] and its development withdrawal for procurement, including installment of nearby duties and transportation charges, of a Mercedes Benz S500 4MATIC Sedan Long (RHD) vehicle for the president.

Curiously, the warning was given that very day when four bureau individuals had whimpered in a progression of media discusses the “unfavorable effect” of spending plan cuts by Islamabad on wellbeing, training and framework improvement related projects in AJK.

In any case, the notice set off a large number of furious remarks from individuals from various different backgrounds after it became a web sensation via online entertainment.

“While the president isn’t legitimately banished from purchasing an even costly vehicle, it doesn’t become him to do as such when his party is crying dry about the financial plan cuts that it says will influence its arrangements to convey in useful, social and improvement areas,” tweeted Naila Altaf Kayani, a notable Kashmiri examiner.

Saad Maqsood, a Saudi Arabia-based extremist, expressed: “In Pakistan they don’t have cash to consume even toxic substance, however from Islamabad to Muzaffarabad, there is no limit to the extravagances of the decision first class.”

Favorable to PTI activists called upon party boss Imran Khan to assess what is happening.

“… . [though]we are PTI allies yet we can’t support bad behaviors. The PTI government was laid out for the success of the AJK public, and not for [providing]official convention [to its leaders]. Khan sahib ought to pay heed,” composed a Twitterer by the name of KashmirZada.

At the point when reached, the representative for AJK president Syed Kamal Haider stated that the rundown for the acquisition of the new vehicle was started during the past government and at this point they had not seen it.

Strangely, just fourteen days prior the AJK government had endorsed an extra award of Rs20.34 million for the acquisition of four new 1800cc Toyota Corolla vehicles for as numerous previous state leaders of the domain.

The new vehicles were being bought for Sardar Yaqoob Khan, Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan, Chaudhry Abdul Majeed and Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi. They should return the old vehicles in their utilization in the wake of getting the new ones.

Previous president Sardar Masood Khan, who is as of now Pakistan’s envoy to the US, and previous PM Raja Farooq Haider had proactively guaranteed new 1800cc vehicles toward the finish of their term in August last year.