– Pfizer gets full approval –

The US Food and Drug Administration fully approves Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine, a move expected to trigger a replacement wave of vaccine mandates because the Delta variant batters the country.

– Starting with the Pentagon-

The Pentagon says it’ll order all active and reserve troops to be vaccinated for Covid-19 after the complete approval of the Pfizer vaccine.

And ny announces a vaccine mandate for all public school staff, including teachers and principals.

– China: zero local cases –

China reports no new domestic cases, and Beijing appears poised to bring back heel the pandemic’s most serious resurgence in months with mass testing and targeted lockdowns.

– Catalonia curfew –

A Spanish court rejects an invitation by the regional government of Catalonia to reimpose an epidemic curfew in Barcelona and dozens of other cities, arguing the measure was “disproportionate” as infections have fallen.

– Jabbing within the future –

Britain announces it’ll take delivery of an extra 35 million doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine within the last half of next year to “future-proof” its jabs rollout.

– Lebanon to reopen classrooms –

Students in Lebanon will return to the classroom starting in September, the education minister says.

– School jabs in Israel –

Israel says it’ll offer vaccinations to students on school grounds because it announces the varsity year will open on time next week, despite surging cases.

– Changing of the Guard back –

Soldiers in bearskin hats and red tunics march outside Buckingham Palace in London for the primary Changing of the Guard ceremony since the pandemic began.

– But not the Prague Marathon –

Prague Marathon organisers say they need cancelled this year’s edition on October 9 of the race due to local Covid rules.

– quite 4.4 million dead –

The coronavirus has killed a minimum of 4,430,846 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, consistent with an AFP compilation of official data.

The US is that the worst-affected country with 628,503 deaths, followed by Brazil with 574,527, India with 434,756, Mexico 253,155 and Peru 197,879.