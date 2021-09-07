Most recent Covid updates from around world

PARIS: Here are the newest developments within the coronavirus crisis:

– N Zealand’s 1st death in six months –

New Zealand records its first Covid-related death in six months, but health authorities say there are signs the outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant is being brought in check .

– Indonesian vaccination data leak –

Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s vaccination certificate is leaked online — hacked from a politician app — sparking concern about the safety of the country’s medical data.

– Malaysia’s ex-PM takes charge of post-Covid taskforce –

Malaysia’s former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin, whose government collapsed last month following rising anger over its handling of the pandemic, is taking up the Covid-19 recovery council.

– Fresh protests in France –

Tens of thousands of individuals fancy the streets in cities across France for an additional weekend of protests against the health pass obliging people to possess proof of vaccination or a recent negative test to possess access to cafes, cinemas and lots of other facilities.

– quite 4.5 million dead –

The coronavirus has killed a minimum of 4,550,974 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, consistent with an AFP compilation of official data.

The US is that the worst-affected country with 645,159 deaths, followed by Brazil with 582,670, India with 440,225, Mexico 262,221 and Peru 198,364.

The us has seen the worst average daily death rate over the past week, with 8,565, followed by Russia with 5,570 and Mexico with 5,071.

The pandemic has nevertheless seen a small drop by the worldwide infection rate, down 3 percent on the previous week to a mean of 639,315 infections each day .