More than 1,800 new COVID-19 cases detailed in Pakistan, dynamic cases cross 36,000

Pakistan is constant reporting a rise in coronavirus cases, with the active number of cases crossing 36,000 Saturday morning.

Currently, the country’s active number of cases is 36,454.

According to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 1,828 more cases of coronavirus are reported in Pakistan within the last 24 hours, with another 35 people losing their lives to the deadly epidemic.

A further 912 COVID-19 patients recovered, while the positivity rate rose to three .79%.

The total number of deaths from coronavirus across the country has reached 22,555 while the entire number of patients has reached 971,304.

A total of 36,454 patients are being treated for coronavirus in hospitals, quarantine centers, and houses across the country, of which 2,049 patients are in critical condition, while a complete of 912,295 patients have recovered from the disease thus far.

In the last 24 hours, 422,743 people across Pakistan are vaccinated against coronavirus.

What is the coronavirus situation altogether in the provinces?

The number of coronavirus patients in Punjab is that the highest, with 347,793 cases reported thus far. Punjab also has the very best number of total deaths, which has reached 10,815.

The number of patients in Sindh has risen to 345,269, bringing the entire price to five,583.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s total case count has gone up to 139,162 and therefore the death toll stands at 4,353.

In the federal capital, 83,513 patients are infected with the virus so and 782 people have died.

So far, 27,863 cases are reported in Balochistan, where 317 people have died from the virus.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 20,935 virus cases are reported thus far and 6,769 in Gilgit-Baltistan, while a complete of 594 and 111 patients have died in both provinces respectively.