The World Health Organisation(WHO) said on Tuesday that its exigency commission had determined that monkeypox should continue to be classified as a global health exigency.

Following a meeting on October 20 about the contagion that suddenly started spreading across the world in May, the experts “held the agreement view that the event continues to meet the criteria for a Public Health Emergency of International Concern(PHEIC)”, WHO said in a statement.

The UN health agency first declared the so- called PHEIC — its loftiest position of alarm — on July 23, and the experts said that while some progress had been made in reining in the complaint, it was too soon to declare the exigency over.

WHO principal Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had accepted and agreed with the experts’ advice, the statement said.

Since monkeypox suddenly began spreading beyond the West African countries where it has long been aboriginal six months agone, it has killed 36 people out of further than 77,000 cases across 109 countries, according to a WHO count.

The outbreak outside of West Africa has primarily affected youthful men who have coitus with men.

But since peaking in July, the number of people infected with the complaint that causes fever, muscular pangs and large pustule- suchlike skin lesions, has constantly fallen, particularly in Europe and North America, the hardest hit areas in the early stages of the global outbreak.

The number of new global cases fell by 41 per cent in the seven days over to Monday compared to the former week, the WHO said.

But WHO’s exigency commission stressed that there were a number of moping causes for concern.

They listed ongoing transmission in some regions, continuing preparedness and response inequity within and between countries, and the eventuality for lesser health impacts if the contagion begins spreading further among more vulnerable populations.

They also refocused to the continuing threat of smirch and demarcation, weak health systems in some developing countries leading to under- reporting and the lack of indifferent access to diagnostics, antivirals and vaccines.