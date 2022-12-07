Modi’s G20 policy can do wonders if applied to Kashmir: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

While pointing out the contradictions in the policy outlined by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an article describing the “G20 scenario” under the Indian presidency, senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq stated that the same could be extremely beneficial in resolving the Kashmir dispute.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq who keeps on excess detained at home in a proclamation in Srinagar making a reference to the exceptional Kashmir question said issues and debates must be settled sometime and serene discussions give the most ideal choice.

In the meantime, Farooq Abdullah, president of the National Conference, has urged New Delhi and the Indian armed forces not to interfere with the upcoming election in India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He promised to defeat the Indian forces that are harassing people throughout the occupied territory when he addressed a gathering in Srinagar. He warned of opposition to the rigging agitation.

People groups Progressive faction boss, Mehbooba Mufti, addressing journalists at Qazigund said that the BJP government has neglected to safeguard the Pandit people group in Kashmir.

In contrast, a delegation from the Kashmir Committee in Jeddah called the OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha in Jeddah to inform him of the most recent situation regarding human rights in IIOJK.

Source: Radio Pakistan