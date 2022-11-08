Modi regime conspiring to seize Hyderpora residence of Quaid-e-Hurriyat in Srinagar

In an attempt to abolish the symbol of freedom from hearts and minds of the Kashmiri people, the Modi governance is conspiring to seize the Hyderpora hearthstone of the late Quaid-e-Hurriyat, Syed Ali Gilani, in Srinagar, which continues to serve as a lighthouse for the pro-freedom people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the State Investigation Agency is looking for an reason to seize the hearthstone because of it being a center for resistance against India during the lifetime of Syed Ali Gilani.

Meanwhile, Indian media reported that medications in this regard have been completed and orders for confiscation of the property may be issued anytime.

Syed Ali Gilani passed away at his Hyderpora hearthstone on September 1, 2021 during house detention.

Meanwhile, Indian police arrested two youth during a cordon and search operation in Kehnusa area of Bandipore quarter.

An unidentified body of a man was set up in Pampore area of Pulwama quarter on Monday. The engaged home is witnessing a sharp rise in discovery of unknown bodies after the invalidation of its special status in August 2019.

On the other hand members of Kashmiri and Pakistani community and their sympathizers along with Kashmir Digital Van gathered outside Indian High Commission in London to condemn Indian atrocities in engaged Jammu and Kashmir.

The van was marked with taglines like Ethnical sanctification of Kashmiris began with Jammu Massacre in 1947” and it remained situated outside the High Commission during the kick.