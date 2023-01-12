Modi exploiting G20 office to advance Hindutva agenda

The All-Party Hurriyat Conference has expressed regret that the fascist Indian regime led by Modi is using the G-20 presidency to advance its Hindutva agenda in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which is illegally occupied by India.

Kashmir Media Service reports that leaders of the APHC, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, Molvi Bashir Ahmad Irfani, and Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, said in statements released in Srinagar that India’s unilateral actions on August 5, 2019, opened a more brutal chapter in Kashmir’s agonizing history.

They claimed that the regime has disenfranchised the Kashmiri people through administrative, demographic, and electoral means.

According to the leaders, every Indian action is aimed at destroying Kashmiri Muslims’ culture, language, and religious identity, mirroring Israeli settler policies in occupied Palestine.

According to the leaders, the G-20 meeting in Jammu and Kashmir, which is disputed by the UN, will be a flagrant violation of international law and norms. Additionally, the move will severely harm the image and credibility of G-20 member countries.

In the meantime, today’s massive cordon and search operations in the Jammu region were carried out by Indian troops and paramilitary personnel.

House-to-house searches were carried out in the districts of Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Jammu, Reasi, and Kathua by the forces and the dreaded Village Defence Guards.

In response to the Indian government’s policies that discriminate against the people, large-scale demonstrations were held in Jammu City.

Mehbooba Mufti, president of the People’s Democratic Party, said in a speech to a party meeting in Jammu that the region, which was once thought to be the economic center of Jammu and Kashmir, is the most affected by the political ploy of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

On the other hand, during an operation today in the Machil area of the Kupwara district, three Indian soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer, fell into a deep gorge.