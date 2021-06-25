Mobile phone companies’ licenses in AJK and GB have been renewed.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has renewed the licenses of Telenor, Ufone, and Jazz to work in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan for an additional 15 years.

These licenses were to be expired on June 25 (today).

PTA chairman Amir Azeem Bajwa and chief executive officers (CEOs) of Telenor, Jazz, and Ufone alongside senior representatives of those cellular mobile operators (CMOs) attended the license renewal signing ceremony held at the PTA headquarters in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The three CMOS deposited with the PTA 50 percent of the license renewal fee. the entire license fee to be paid by these companies is $40.5m that’s $13.5m per company.

Federal Secretary for Information Technology (IT) Dr. Sohail Rajput, Member Finance Mohammad Naveed, and Member Compliance and Enforcement Dr. Khawar Siddique Khokhar, of the PTA, the chief director of the Frequency Allocation Board (FAB), joint secretary of the GB Council, deputy secretary (finance) and deputy secretary (welfare and development) of the AJK Council and senior officers of the PTA also attended the ceremony.

Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque congratulated the masses of AJK and GB on the completion of the method of cellular license renewal.

He said during a statement that the AJK and GB were the prime areas of tourism in Pakistan and therefore the license renewal would pave the way for the provision of 3G/4G and next-generation mobile services to the consumers of those areas also the tourists.