Mirwaiz sticks to stand on Kashmir, rubbishes joining ‘mainstream politics’ propaganda

Elderly All Parties Hurriyat Conference(APHC) leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has categorically refuted the rumors being circulated in Indian media at the decree of agencies about a shift in his political testament.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who’s under house arrest at his Srinagar hearthstone since August 2019, in a statement said that some Jammu-grounded journals were falsely reporting about a meeting between him and a former deputy mayor of Srinagar and joining so- called mainstream politics.

The APHC leader nominated the reports as a vicious propaganda and a deliberate attempt to defame him. He prompted people to remain watchful of this hateful propaganda and lies being hawked by vile and unconscionable rudiments in Indian media.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said that he has been witnessing the rigors and trials of incarceration without any charges for the once three times, because of his political beliefs and testament. He made it clear that he stands firm on the Hurriyat commitment that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally- honored disagreement, which is to be resolved as per bournes of the Kashmiri people peacefully and justly, through dialogue among all the stakeholders in line with the applicable judgments of the United Nations.