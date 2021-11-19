Mirwaiz calls for shutdown to protest Kashmir brutality

NEW DELHI: Kashmir’s Hurriyat Conference pioneer Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has required an absolute closure in Kashmir Valley on Friday to fight police mercilessness with the groups of killed regular folks, killed by paramilitary powers in Srinagar’s Hyderpora area this week in the midst of dubious conditions, a Hurriyat proclamation said on Thursday.

A different interest was raised by the Farooq Abdullah-drove Gupkar Alliance of ideological groups that have requested a legal test into the occurrence. The interest came after Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday requested an authoritative investigation into what the authority story depicts as an experience in Hyderpora on Nov 15. Three groups of the casualties guaranteed that the three perished out of the four killed during the activity were “regular citizens”.

Partnership’s representative Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said the authoritative request requested into the “dangerous episode” was unsuitable in light of the fact that the equivalent was much the same as being “judge, jury and killer.”

The request came hours after the police eliminated the relatives from a dissent site in the city.

In a 12 PM activity, the relatives and nonconformists who had assembled at Srinagar’s Press Enclave on Wednesday to request the assortments of their family members were removed and the protest was refused by the police. The relatives were seen being hauled and packaged into a police vehicle during the police activity that was done subsequent to snapping power nearby, The Hindu said.

People groups Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said she was refused to emerge from her home to join the dissent.

“Their story directly from the beginning depended on deceives get away from responsibility. They would rather not be considered responsible for their activities and that is the reason they are gagging voices that oppose such bad form and monstrosities,” she said in a tweet.



Again under house arrest & PDPs @SAAQQIIB & @Suhail_Bukhari too have been arrested. The pattern of using innocent civilians as human shields & then denying their families the right to a decent burial shows that GOI has plumbed new depths of inhumanity. pic.twitter.com/COnUZdJnix — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) November 18, 2021



This is the naya Kashmir of 2021. This is how the J&K police fulfils @PMOIndia promise to remove “dil ki doori & Dilli se doori. It’s outrageous that the J&K administration did not allow the families to conduct a peaceful sit in protest. https://t.co/e5zss2R0cI — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 18, 2021



Sharing a video of the police activity around evening time, National Conference VP Omar Abdullah said: “This is the ‘Naya Kashmir’ of 2021. This is the manner by which the J&K police satisfies the Prime Minister’s guarantee to eliminate ‘dil ki doori and Dilli se doori’. It’s ludicrous that the J&K organization didn’t permit the families to direct a quiet protest.”Mirwaiz was enraged. “Baby little girl, upset mother fighting in frigid climate not so much for discipline to the executioners but rather asking for the bodies for a good internment is anguishing,” he said in an assertion.

The way wherein the more established sibling of killed Altaf Bhat and other relatives were in effect persuasively hauled and pummeled “is unimaginably barbaric”.

“To fight such barbarism and in fortitude with the crushed groups of the killed regular citizens and their interest that the dead assemblages of their friends and family be gotten back to them for entombment, individuals ought to notice a closure on Friday,” he expressed.