Ministry of Education Launches Initiative for Blended E-Learning

Following Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to digitize education, the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has launched an initiative for blended e-learning in collaboration with Knowledge Platform, Tele Taleem, and RobotMea.

Blended learning combines online education materials and opportunities for online interaction with traditional classroom methods.

A pilot project for the purpose will be launched in the federal capital where different technologies will be used in different levels of education to test and understand the effectiveness of these technologies on students’ learning.

