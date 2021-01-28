Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza on Wednesday appreciated the talent of female football players from Chitral, who are being trained at Pakistan Sports Complex.

Around 40 football players from Chitral Women’s Sports Club, are being trained at the complex by Spanish football coach Jose Alonso along with coach Waleed Javed. Mr Alonso runs an academy in the jurisdiction of the complex and has been providing free training to the girls.

The minister along with IPC Secretary Mohsin Mushtaq held a detailed discussion with the footballers and encouraged them to take interest in sports. She offered her ministry’s full assistance to them and has directed the sports board to provide them full support.

Ms Mirza, later inspected renovation being done ahead of next year’s South Asian Games and visited Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium to inspect the astroturf, which is to be laid in the next four weeks.

The women’s club in Chitral was established by football player Karishma Ali who represented Pakistan internationally. She has received widespread appreciation for promoting football in a remote area of the country.

Source: https://www.dawn.com/news/1603956/minister-appreciates-talent-of-chitrali-female-footballers