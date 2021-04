Suspected militants fired upon on government forces in Imamsahib area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday.

A news gathering agency Global News Service (GNS) quoting official sources reported that militants attacked joint Naka Party of Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), however in this incident no loss of life or injury was reported so far.

Meanwhile whole area has been cordoned off to nab the fleeing militants, they said.(GNS).

Source: https://thekashmirwalla.com/2021/04/militants-attack-government-forces-in-south-kashmir/