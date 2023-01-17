THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 166 to help India beat Sri Lanka by 317 runs and record the loftiest ever palm periphery in a One-day International as they swept the series 3- 0 on Sunday.

Kohli’s third century in his last four matches and 116 by nature Shubman Gill powered India to 390- 5 in Thiruva­nanthapuram.

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj also returned emotional numbers of 4- 32 and India sailed out the excursionists for 73 in 22 overs as India went past New Zealand’s 290- run thrashing of Ireland in 2008.

A 131- run alternate- gate stage between Gill and Kohli, who surpassed Sri Lankan great Mahela Jayawardene’s,650 ODI runs to enter the top five all- time run getters, stood out after India tagged to club first.

Nicknamed “ King Kohli ”, the former captain has been in blazing form since coming out of an extended spare patch last time when he spoke about his internal struggles during the phase.

“Ever since I came back from the break, I’m feeling good and I do n’t have despair presently to get to a corner” Kohli said after being named man of the match and series.

“I want to continue being in this space where I’m relaxed and happy with how I’m playing, and that for me is the most important thing. moment I was happy to be fur out there, and in that space I end up playing my stylish justice. ”

Kohli, 34, has amassed 12,754 runs in 268 ODI matches for India, behind Sachin Tendulkar (18,426), Kumar Sangakkara (14,234), Ricky Ponting (13,704) and Sanath Jayasuriya (13,430).

Gill put on 95 runs for the opening gate with commander Rohit Sharma, who made 42, to set the tone for the platoon’s fur domination.

Rohit missed out on a fifty after he fell to Chamika Karunaratne but Gill kept up the attack with Kohli and raised his alternate ODI hundred, celebrating it with a fist bump.