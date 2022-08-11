Meta raises $10 billion in first-ever bond offering

Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc said on Tuesday it had brought $10 billion up in its very first security offering, as it hopes to finance share buybacks and ventures to patch up its business.

The contribution would help Meta, the only one among large innovation organizations without obligation on its books, to construct a more customary monetary record and asset a few costly drives, for example, its metaverse computer generated reality.

Other tech monsters, for example, Apple Inc and Intel Corp additionally gave bonds as of late, raising $5.5bn and $6bn, separately.

In late July, Meta posted a miserable conjecture and recorded its very first quarterly drop in income, with downturn fears and cutthroat tensions burdening its computerized promotions deals.