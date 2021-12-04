Mendis, Embuldeniya spin Sri Lanka to series sweep over WI

GALLE: Sri Lanka spinners Ramesh Mendis and Lasith Embuldeniya got five wickets each against the West Indies to lead the hosts to a 164-run triumph on the last day of the second test in Galle on Friday.

Off-spinner Mendis finished his second five-wicket take to wrap up with 11 wickets in the match as Sri Lanka finished a 2-0 series win against the Caribbean side to get the full 24 focuses on offer in the World Test Championship.

Sri Lanka, who were all out for 204 in the primary innings, pronounced their subsequent innings shut down at 345 for nine from the get-go the fifth day, setting the vacationers an objective of 297 to attempt to dominate the game and level the series.

While the objective appeared to be far off on a track helping the spinners, a draw didn’t appear to be improbable when West Indies came to 65 for one.

In any case, Mendis (5-66) and Embuldeniya (5-35) then, at that point, went through the batting setup to package them out for 132 in the second meeting as West Indies lost their last eight wickets for 40 runs.

Mendis, 26, took his count to 18 wickets in the two Tests to get the player of the series grant.

“One thing Ramesh does is he turns the ball huge,” said active Sri Lanka lead trainer Mickey Arthur after he closed down with a success.

“We’ve recently needed to chip away at him being truly reliable with his lines and with his lengths — the assaulting lines that he’s dealt with. I simply believe he’s getting his prizes now.”

Embuldeniya wrapped up with seven wickets across the two innings as the Sri Lankan spinners took each of the 20 West Indies wickets to fall in the match.

West Indies chief Kraigg Brathwaite was disillusioned with the outcome yet looked to single out up-sides for his side.

“At the point when you are playing in these conditions, it is consistently an expectation to learn and adapt,” he said. “I’m certain we will improve.”

Sri Lanka were all the while batting when play began the last day and they announced their second innings toward the beginning of the day meeting.

Dhananjaya de Silva, pronounced the player of the match, was unbeaten on 155 and his short-term accomplice Embuldeniya was out for 39 bowled by Jason Holder.

De Silva confronted 262 balls and hit two sixes and 11 limits in scoring his eighth test century.

West Indies lost their first second-innings wicket with the complete on 15 when commander Brathwaite (6) was caught lbw by Mendis.

Then, at that point, Nkrumah Bonner joined Jermaine Blackwood and the pair added 50 runs for the second wicket before Blackwood (36) was gotten by de Silva off Embuldeniya in the last ball before mid-day break.

At the point when Mendis had Shai Hope (16) got by Lakmal, West Indies’ score remained at 92-3, however it set off the late breakdown.

Bonner top scored for the West Indies with 44.