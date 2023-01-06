McCarthy’s road to speakership mined by Republican infighting

WASHINGTON: Even though Republican leader Kevin McCarthy made a number of concessions to win over far-right opponents who had previously obstructed his path, he still lost an eighth vote on Thursday to become the US House of Representatives, speaker.

The eighth vote’s final result was only marginally different from the seventh vote. Similar to how he did in the first vote on Thursday, Mr. McCarthy received 201 votes. Byron Donalds, a conservative candidate, received 17 votes.

A unified Democratic caucus gave Hakeem Jeffries, the Democratic Minority Leader, all 212 votes from his party.

Due to confusion over a third candidate, Mr. Byron received fewer votes than in the seventh round.

It was unclear whether Republicans would attempt to adjourn the chamber or be forced to hold a ninth vote after the eighth vote.

The House is in disarray as a result of the continued absence of a speaker, as rank-and-file members cannot establish their local or Washington offices and cannot be sworn in until a speaker is elected.

As a result, technically speaking, all 434 House members are still members-elect and not actual voting representatives.

A previous seventh vote also failed to select a Speaker because Kevin McCarthy did not receive the required 218 votes.

Despite having lost six votes on Tuesday and Wednesday, House Republicans once again proposed Mr. McCarthy for the highest position in the House as the third day of the newly elected Congress began on Thursday afternoon.

The Republicans, who hold a majority in the House, were able to successfully adjourn the session on Wednesday evening following the sixth vote. This gave them more time to negotiate a deal with 20 ultra-conservative members of his party who are opposing him.

As Mr. McCarthy indicated that he would accept some of the most important demands from the renegade members, the first talks showed some progress. These included the demand that each member is given the authority to initiate the removal procedure for the speaker. Prior to this, McCarthy had suggested that at least five members do so.

Additionally, he was willing to include his adversaries in important congressional committees and grant members additional budgetary powers.

Source: Dawn News