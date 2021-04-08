The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has urged the Pakistanis and Kashmiris living in the United States to promote a positive image of Pakistan and raise voice for the rights of Kashmiri people at every available forum.

He said this during a meeting with Ali Rashid, President of American Pakistani Advocacy Group, who called on him at the Presidency on Wednesday and briefed him about the activities of the Kashmiri and the Pakistani community in the United States regarding the Kashmir issue.

The AJK president especially thanked the Pakistani community of New York on behalf of himself and the people of Azad Kashmir and maintained that due to the efforts of the Pakistani and Kashmiri community in New York, a resolution was passed by the New York State Assembly earlier this year declaring February 5th as Kashmir Day.

Source: https://dailytimes.com.pk/742988/masood-urges-diaspora-in-us-to-raise-voice-for-kashmir/