Man rejoined with kidnapped child following 24 years

A Chinese man has been reunited together with his kidnapped son after a 24-year search that saw him travel half 1,000,000 kilometers across China on a motorcycle, chasing tipoffs on the boy’s whereabouts.

Guo Gangtang’s son was just two years and five months old when he was abducted in 1997 from ahead of the family range in eastern Shandong province, where he was playing unattended. Traffickers snatched the boy and sold him to a family in central China.



A Chinese man has been reunited with his kidnapped son after a 24-year search that saw him travel 500,000km across China on a motorbike, chasing tip-offs on the boy's whereabouts | https://t.co/zRI1EAdkpA pic.twitter.com/YPGZ2Vcnzx — RTÉ News (@rtenews) July 13, 2021



during a

the general public

After years of searching, police told Guo on Sunday that a DNA test had confirmed that a 26-year-old teacher living in central Henan province was really Guo’s long-lost son.Guo is seen sobbing into his palms while his wife hugs their son, Guo Zhen, during a reunion eventphoto released on Tuesday bysecurity ministry.

“Now that the kid has been found, everything can only be happy from now on,” Guo said through tears during a video.

After his son was abducted, then 27-year-old Guo quit his job and crisscrossed the country on a motorcycle with large flags bearing his son’s photo tied to the rear.