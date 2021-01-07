Malaysian council condemns human rights violations in occupied Kashmir

Foreign Office said on Wednesday that the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organization has condemned human rights violations committed by the Indian forces in the occupied region.

“Voices from around the world continue to condemn inhuman oppression of Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” read the statement by FO. “Malaysian council has strongly condemned worsening human rights violation, extrajudicial killings, and inhuman incarceration of Kashmiri leaders specially Asiya Andrabi.”

The FO said Malaysian council has called upon the United Nations to intervene to protect human rights and has also demanded that India is held accountable for its atrocities and crimes against humanity in the occupied region.

Who is Asiya Andrabi?

A human rights activist and an advocate of women empowerment, Andrabi founded Dukhtaran-e-Milat – one of the biggest women rights organisations in the occupied Himalayan region.

For over four decades, she has worked for social reforms, struggled for the fundamental freedoms of the people in the occupied region, and women’s education, empowerment and well-being – especially against sexual violence and abuse at the hands of the Indian occupation forces.

She has been incarcerated for over 15 years and is currently at the infamous Tihar Jail in New Delhi.

Source: https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/770126-malaysian-consultative-council-of-islamic-organization-condemns-india-for-human-rights-violations-in-occupied-kashmir