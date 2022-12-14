Majority of PTI leadership is dissatisfied with Imran’s plan to first dissolve the Punjab Assembly: report

LAHORE: The News, citing unidentified party sources, reported on Wednesday that the senior members of the PTI are unhappy with Chairman Imran Khan’s decision to dissolve the Punjab Assembly before the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

When asked to comment on the possibility of dissolving the Punjab Assembly this month prior to the KP Assembly, the majority of senior figures, including MPAs and ministers, stated that doing so would deprive the party’s voters of their right to development, welfare, and other projects that were still in the process of being completed, resulting in a very negative impression.

“Why Punjab initially? A senior office holder, who requested anonymity, told the publication that both the KP and Punjab assemblies should dissolve simultaneously and that the decision should not be Punjab-specific.

An anonymous member of the PTI stated that rather than taking a wrong turn, it would be better to wait and buy time.

According to sources, a significant number of PTI parliamentarians were of the opinion that the party should also hold elections for local governments while maintaining control of the provincial administration. This was due to the fact that the party was still in a position where it could easily win representation at the grassroots level through the local bodies.

They believe that if the party wins control of the local governments, it will have representation at the LG level for the next four years. Additionally, they believe that a favorable outcome for the local bodies will have a favorable effect on the electorate in the general elections in 2023.

However, the PTI Lahore chapter regularly organizes rallies and calls for new polls.

This week, PTI pioneers, including MNAs Hammad Azhar, Shafqat Mehmood, Senior Pastor Mian Aslam Iqbal, MPAs Malik Zaheer Khokhar and Shabbir Gujjar, have driven rallies in their separate electorates and upheld Imran Khan’s position of new surveys openly.

PTI to announce date in Lahore rally

Mian Aslam Iqbal has revealed that Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has given Imran Khan a signed summary of the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

The provincial minister stated to a private television station that the assembly could be dissolved at any time and that an announcement regarding this possibility was likely to be made at a public meeting this week at Liberty Chowk, Lahore.