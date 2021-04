Pakistan captain Babar Azam blasted a superb century to lead Pakistan to a win against South Africa by nine wickets in the third Twenty20 international at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.

Pakistan, who were chasing a sizeable target of 204 set by South Africa, finished at 205-1 with a full two overs in hand. Azam’s 122 runs partnered with Mohammad Rizwan’s unbeaten 73 runs brought cricket fans to their feet in applause.

Source: https://www.dawn.com/news/1618219/majestic-innings-all-round-praise-for-babar-rizwan-after-pakistan-cruise-to-victory-against-sa