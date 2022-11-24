Lt Gen Asim Munir to become Pakistan’s new army chief, govt announces

ISLAMABAD: The civil government Thursday morning blazoned that Lieutenant General Asim Munir would come Pakistan’s coming army chief, replacing General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, using his indigenous right, has also appointed Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee(CJCSC).

The information minister added that the summary of the movables has been transferred to President Arif Alvi for ratification.

The decision was blazoned after PM Shehbaz held a civil press meeting to pound over the movables after the confederated parties authorised him to pick the officers for the top places.

Both the officers picked for the places were the senior-most service officers.

Although the summary has been transferred to the chairman, who belongs to the PTI, the coalition abettors had advised him beforehand that he should avoid being pious to his party and work in the interests of the state.

Asif hopes for no ‘contestation’

In his discussion with journalists after the meeting of the civil press, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif also verified that the summary has been transferred to the chairman.

“All the matters have been settled in line with the Constitution of Pakistan and hopefully the chairman won’t produce a contestation,” Asif said. The minister added that he expects President Alvi to authorize the premier’s advice.

He also expressed stopgap that the said movables would not be viewed politically.

The minister refused to note on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s discussion with President Alvi over the matter. He said that he has twittered on the matter.

He said that the Pakistan Air Force, cortege , and army should not be made controversial. Asif said that a detailed press release regarding the development will be issued.

‘President and I’ll play’

As the news broke that the summary would be encouraged soon, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that President Alvi was in contact with him and would consult him on the appointment of the top two places.

“I’m in contact with the chairman over the summary related to a crucial appointment,” the PTI chief told an anchor of a private television channel. “I’m in touch with him(the chairman). He’ll bandy everything with me. The high minister goes to an absconder so I’m a party head. He’ll absolutely bandy(the matter) with me.”

Khan stated he doubts the intention of the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. “I’ve no issues with whoever is made the army chief but I want that the decision should be taken on merit,” he said, adding that he has no relation with the decision because he does “not have any corruption cases to close with their help” .

“The matter was veritably simple. There are principles of senility. The army knows which people of its are able, but the people who’ll choose and appoint them(.) the big loose cabal(.) I misdoubt their intentions, and not the person who’ll be appointed” .

“We do n’t know who they will appoint but the chairman and I’ve decided that we will play within the law and do whatever is in law and Constitution.”

Lt Gen Asim Munir — a brief profile

Lt Gen Asim Munir joined the Pakistan Army from the Mangala Officers Training School programme and also came a commissioned officer in the Frontier Force Regiment.

He commanded the Northern Areas Force as a brigadier and was appointed the director-general of the Military Intelligence in early 2017. In 2018, he was appointed as the director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence(ISI).

Following this, he was posted as Corps Commander Gujranwala two times. presently, he’s serving as the Quarter Master at the General Headquarters( GHQ).

He’ll come the first army chief who has headed both — the MI and the ISI. Lt Gen Munir will also be the first army chief who has been awarded the Sword of Honour.

When he was posted in Madina as an assistant colonel, the military officer came Hafiz-i-Quran(a person who has memorised the Quran) at age 38.

Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza — a brief profile

Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza hails from the Sindh Regiment and served as the director-general of the military operations under former COAS Raheel Sharif.

Lt Gen Mirza also supervised the operations against terrorists in North Waziristan and was part of the collaboration group that oversaw accommodations with Afghanistan.

He was also a member of the Gilgit- Baltistan Reforms Committee. After getting a Lt Gen, Mirza was appointed as the Chief of the General Staff. presently, he’s serving as the Corps Commander in Rawalpindi.

