Lowest daily Covid tally in 50 days

ISLAMABAD: The country saw the lowest number of daily Covid-19 cases in 50 days on Sunday, with the national positivity falling to 2.11 per cent.

Besides, domestic airlines and public transport have been allowed to serve meals to passengers from tomorrow (Tuesday).

Data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed 847 infections over the past 24 hours. It was the lowest daily Covid tally since Jan 3, when 630 people were infected with the disease in a single day.

Moreover, 1,113 patients were in critical care across the country on Sunday. The number of deaths reported over the past 24 hours stood at 20.

A document available with Dawn showed only two cities reported a Covid positivity rate of over 10pc on Sunday, including Swabi (17.86pc) and Nowshera (13.33pc), both in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Cities reporting a positivity rate between 5pc and 10pc included Muzaffar­abad, Gilgit and Abbottabad.

However, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Jhelum, Multan, Sargodha, Quetta, Diamer, Bannu and Swat reported less than 2pc positivity rate.

As the number of daily Covid cases falls, the NCOC has dispatched letters to federating and administrative units to allow meal servings in domestic flights and intercity public transport from Tuesday.