Loans piling up for returning old loans, says PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said loans are piling up and further loans are being taken to repay the previous loans.

“The loan instalments we have to pay increase every year. We have unfortunately been unable to properly manage our economy. We have taken several loans, which instead of creating wealth to help pay back loans are actually increasing our loans,” he said at the ground-breaking ceremony of Farash Town apartments in Islamabad, which is a housing project under the Naya Pakistan Housing programme.

The prime minister said the PTI government returned Rs15,000 billion more in the head of loans as compared to the previous PML-N government. He said the fate of the country would have changed if this amount was spent on infrastructure development.

Source: https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/817042-loans-piling-up-for-returning-old-loans-pm