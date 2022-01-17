Liverpool go second with comfortable win over Brentford

LONDON: Liverpool found the objective scoring choices required without even a trace of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane as their substitutes moved forward in a 3-0 win over Brentford at Anfield to ascend to second in the Premier League on Sunday.

Midfielder Fabinho demonstrated an impossible arrangement with his third objective in eight days with the opener not long before halftime when a corner from Trent Alexander-Arnold skiped to the back post and was gestured home by the Brazilian.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s jumping header in the 69th and substitute Takumi Minamino’s short proximity finish wrapped up the success.

A 0-0 draw against 10-man Arsenal in the League Cup on Thursday had brought up issues regarding how Juergen Klopp’s side would adapt while Salah and Mane stay at the African Cup of Nations, yet this outcome offered more expect the next few weeks.

With a first perfect sheet in five association matches and a first association win since mid-December, Liverpool moved above Chelsea in runner up however 11 focuses behind Manchester City with a game close by.

Also Klopp demanded Liverpool won’t surrender the pursuit of City.

“We don’t need to persuade anyone outside [the club]. Individuals who are with us, they need to partake in the ride,” said Klopp. “This isn’t what is happening to discuss a title race, 11 focuses with one game close by. In an ordinary world [City win the league], however what is typical these days?”

In Sunday’s other game, West Ham United wasted an opportunity to solidify fourth spot as they lost 3-2 at home to Leeds United with Jack Harrison scoring a full go-around for the guests.

After three progressive successes West Ham got the opportunity to open up a five-point hole among themselves and fifth-set Arsenal whose game at Tottenham Hotspur was delayed. Be that as it may, Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds, missing seven players through injury or suspension, had different thoughts.

Harrison put Leeds ahead at the London Stadium and got again after Jarrod Bowen’s adjuster. At the point when Pablo Fornals pulled West Ham level in the last part, Harrison had a moment reaction as the midfielder finished his high pitch.

West Ham stayed fourth with 37 focuses however the three sides underneath them – Arsenal (35), Tottenham (33) and Manchester United (32) all have somewhere around two games close by.

On Saturday, Philippe Coutinho denoted his presentation for Aston Villa with a late balancer to finish an emotional rebound in a 2-2 draw against United, for whom Bruno Fernandes scored two times to put the guests 2-0 ahead.

Everton supervisor Rafael Benitez was sacked on Sunday, a day after a 2-1 loss at Norwich City, who moved off the lower part of the table with their third win of the mission and hauled the guests into the transfer picture.

Newcastle United yielded a late adjuster in a 1-1 attract at home to Watford, passing up on the opportunity to get away from the drop zone.

Eighth-put Wolverhampton Wanderers proceeded with their great structure with a 3-1 home win over Southampton because of objectives from Raul Jimenez, Conor Coady and Adama Traore.