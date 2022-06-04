Leading Pakistan trio say West Indies cannot be taken lightly

LAHORE: Leading Pakistan threesome of bad habit skipper Shadab Khan, wicket-attendant Mohammad Rizwan and pace initiate Shaheen Shah Afridi said the meeting West Indies group won’t be suckers.

Cooperating with the correspondents on Thursday in front of Pakistan’s three-match One-day International series beginning one week from now, they said that Pakistan were good to go for the undertaking ahead regardless of whether the West Indies are expected to show up with a new-look side with Nicolas Pooran as of late named chief.

“The West Indies are a risky white-ball group and we will attempt to play similar cricket which we have played at home in the new past,” said Shadab, who will be returning subsequent to missing Pakistan’s home series against Australia because of injury.

“We are completely ready for the series,” said the all-rounder, who got back to Pakistan as of late following a stretch with English region side.

Rizwan, who likewise highlighted for Sussex in the County Championship in the continuous season, accepted Pakistan would have to remain on track to come by wanted results against the

West Indies in a series which will be had as an impact of the ICC ODI Super League.

He said the public group crew had gelled well over the most recent three years and the world is seeing Pakistan’s demeanor of battling till the end regardless of whether they were losing a match.

“Indeed, even a lesser player realizes that he needs to satisfy the needs of the group,” said the Pakistan Test bad habit skipper, adding that his Sussex partner South Africa’s Colin Ingram lauded the quality Pakistan were showing.

For Shaheen, the West Indies series will test the pacers in the two camps considering the blistering weather patterns in Multan, which was named as the host setting a week ago.

“Typically a quick bowler bowls five to six overs in the principal spell and in Multan it very well might be decreased to four however it relies upon the commander and his expectation for his bowlers,” said the left-armer.

SHADAB RUES MISSING AUSTRALIA SERIES

Shadab’s province spell was his most memorable excursion subsequent to getting harmed during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) recently. The 23-year-old had enrolled game dominating exhibitions as Islamabad United’s chief during the PSL with both bat and ball prior to being compelled to sit out.

He was likewise avoided with regard to the Pakistan crew for Australia’s noteworthy visit, which included three ODIs and a T20 alongside three Tests.

“I missed that enormous series at home,” said the Mianwali-conceived leg-spinner. “I and [Mohammad] Nawaz add balance in bowling and batting divisions and we might have played a major part in the series.” said Shadab.

The all-rounder said wounds had impacted his desires to win back a spot in Pakistan’s Test side.

“Indeed I am losing a great deal of cricket because of wellness related issues and that is squandering my ability,” said Shadab. “I can possibly play in every one of the three arrangements and I am missing Test cricket.

“A Test group needs a twist all-rounder and I am attempting to get back in the saddle in Test cricket. At the point when you return to cricket in the wake of recuperating from a wellness issue you need to begin from nothing and I have confronted this present circumstance ordinarily.”

RIZWAN RELISHING HARIS COMPETITION

Having supplanted previous Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed as the group’s best option wicket-guardian himself, Rizwan is presently looking forward for sound contest with ongoing determination and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mohammad Haris.

Haris, who is a comparative player to Rizwan with his forceful batting style and physicality behind the wickets, was called up in the Pakistan crew following exhibitions in the PSL and the Pakistan Cup — the nation’s head homegrown one-day contest.

“I realize Sarfaraz Ahmad didn’t think awful for me,” Rizwan said.

“I’m not a skipper but rather I want that something like five wicket-managers ought to be in the Pakistan group based on their batting and handling abilities other than wicket-keeping.

“It isn’t not difficult to make a spot in the group and it needs a ton of difficult work.”

Rizwan said he generally set focuses for himself for each series yet abstained from discussing them rashly.

SHAHEEN EYES TOP SPOT

Then again, Shaheen, who made his presentation against the West Indies in 2018, said he is planning to turn into the main quick bowler on the planet.

The pacer, who hails from previous Fata’s Khyber Agency, was named the ICC Cricketer of the Year for 2021 at the time of only 21, said the West Indies series would be an opportunity for him to turn into the main bowler in every one of the three configurations.

Shaheen, who highlighted in three top notch counterparts for region side Middlesex as of late, said he decided to play in England to plan for Pakistan’s future visits to the British Isles.

He, notwithstanding, guaranteed that he delighted in playing homegrown cricket in Pakistan, giving a unique notice to his fruitful beginning as the Lahore Qalandar’s commander, who came out on top for their lady championship in the money rich association’s seventh season this year.

Shaheen said he gleaned tons of useful knowledge about captaincy through the experience.