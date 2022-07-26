Lawmakers urge Biden to seek Muslim attorney’s release

WASHINGTON: Five US Lawmakers — two congresspersons and three individuals from the US House of Representatives — have squeezed President Joe Biden to raise Asim Ghafoor’s detainment with the most elevated levels of the UAE government and backer for his fair and accommodating treatment.

Asim Ghafoor, a Virginia inhabitant, is a US-conceived Muslim of South Asian beginning. He is likewise a board individual from an Arab support bunch called Dawn — Democracy for the Arab World Now.

Congresspersons Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine and Representatives Jennifer Wexton, Don Beyer and Gerry Connolly wrote in their letter that Mr Ghafoor was “attempted in absentia, kept without notice of his conviction, and condemned to jail on to-date unconfirmed charges by United Arab Emirates (UAE) specialists.”

Mr Ghafoor was a nearby close companion of The Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi who was killed at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, in 2018. He likewise filled in as Mr Khashoggi’s lawful advice.

Mr Ghafoor was confined by the UAE experts on July 14 this year while traveling Dubai International Airport, and was condemned to three years in jail on July 16. He was traveling through Dubai to go to a wedding in Turkey when captured.

“The UAE’s choice to confine Mr Ghafoor — without notice or chance to look for legitimate insight — addresses a gross infringement of his fair treatment freedoms,” the legislators composed.

Mr Ghafoor became famous in the American Muslim people group after 9/11, when he addressed numerous Muslims and Arabs having to deal with extradition and confinement on different penalties. From 1997 to 2000, he filled in as Legislative Assistant to Congressman Ciro D. Rodriguez, a Texas Democrat.

Last week, US specialists dismissed UAE’s case that they had looked for the legal counselor’s capture on past charges of tax avoidance and tax evasion. State Department representative Ned Price said at a news preparation recently that the US didn’t look for Mr Ghafoor’s capture and has passed on to the UAE its assumption that he “be managed the cost of a fair and straightforward lawful interaction and that he be dealt with sympathetically”.

Mr Ghafoor’s lawyer, Faisal Gill, told The Washington Post that his client had not heard anything about his conviction in the UAE before his capture and presently couldn’t seem to see any documentation for the public authority’s charges. Mr Ghafoor was not having to deal with any criminal penalties in the United States, Mr Gill said.