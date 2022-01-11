Latham, Boult put NZ on course for series-levelling win

CHRISTCHURCH: Skipper Tom Latham scored 252, Devon Conway banked one more century and Ross Taylor probably played his last Test innings as New Zealand proclaimed at 521-6 preceding Trent Boult and Tim Southee destroyed Bangladesh with the ball, bowling them out for 126 to put the hosts on course for a series-evening out triumph on day two of the second and last Test in Christchurch on Monday.

Boult took 5-43, including his 300th test wicket to join Richard Hadlee, Daniel Vettori and his new ball accomplice Southee (3-28) among New Zealanders who have stepped through 300 wickets in Examinations. The achievement came in Boult’s 75th Test at a normal of 27.35, alongside his 10th five-wicket pulls in Tests.

“It certainly implies a great deal,” Boult said. “I assume as a group were not with regards to the achievements but rather it certainly implies a great deal to join a selective club, extreme to get a participation. Very great conditions, a tad of swing, and I thought we utilized the bob and speed that was on offer at this delightful ground pleasantly.

“That is the excellence of Test cricket, the little nuances that accompany various grounds. The wicket clearly offers a smidgen of ricochet with a touch of grass on it. Everything without a doubt revolves around the length here, of us getting them on the front foot and empowering them to drive down the ground … pitching the ball up and ideally we can get 10 [wickets]before long once more.”

The last wicket fell in the last over of the day as the Bangladesh innings finished inside a meeting and a half, to leave them 395 falling behind financially. Following two days the hosts look well on course for the triumph they need to draw the two-match series after their shock rout in the series opener at Mount Maunganui.

New Zealand had batting completely under control in the wake of being sent in on a green wicket with opener Latham in the center for over nine hours while Conway added 109 and Tom Blundell was 57 not out.

Conway, who was unbeaten on 99 on Sunday, hit the primary wad of the day for a limit to score his third century in his fifth Test. Conway was run out, having highlighted in a 215-run remain with Latham.

Continuing on his short-term score of 186, Latham raised his 200 with a cover-driven four off Taskin Ahmed and proceeded to turn out to be just the second New Zealand player, after Stephen Fleming, to have two 250 or more scores.

The skipper bludgeoned his Bangladesh partner Mominul Haque for two sixes in three balls yet was excused going for a third. He hit 34 limits.

Taylor, playing his last Test, made 28 and Blundell crushed a blustery unbeaten 57 preceding Latham pronounced part of the way through the center meeting.

At the point when they returned, Boult and Southee diminished Bangladesh to 11-4 inside seven overs, testing their Test low score of 43.

Bangladesh drooped to 27-5 when Liton Das tumbled to Boult before Yasir Ali (55) and Nurul Hasan (41) opposed with a 60-run organization.

“Obviously we’re baffled,” Bangladesh batting mentor Ashwell Prince said. “Assuming we can gain something from the Kiwis batting on the very beginning it was that they left significantly more balls outside the off stump. The Kiwis made it swing also today and bowled all around well and made it extreme for our folks.”

In a hurricane start, Boult had Shadman Islam (seven) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (four) both got by Latham at second slip while Southee bowled debutant Mohammad Naim and chief Mominul Haque without scoring.

The fifth wicket fell in the first over after tea when Boult had Liton Das gotten behind for eight.

Southee returned to separate the Yasir-Nurul organization with a ball that pinched back strongly on Nurul to trap him lbw.

Boult turned into the fourth New Zealander to step through 300 Exam wickets when he bowled Mehidy Hasan for five.

Kyle Jamieson eliminated Taskin Ahmed economically and Yasir before Boult polished off the innings bowling Shoriful Islam.