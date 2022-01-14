Lahore’s Covid positivity rate hits 10.7pc

LAHORE: With a demise and 919 new sure instances of Covid-19 recorded during the most recent 24 hours in Punjab, the inspiration proportion of the infection has expanded to 10.7 percent in Lahore, the most noteworthy one detailed during the fifth flood of the pandemic.

Of the new cases, 777 were accounted for in Lahore, trailed by 67 in Rawalpindi.

The quantity of the positive cases has arrived at 449,944 in Punjab.

Likewise, the complete number of passings because of the Covid across Punjab came to 13,081, as per the wellbeing division.

The inspiration pace of the infection in Rawalpindi was recorded 7.4 and in Faisalabad 1.6pc. Wellbeing groups performed 19,580 Covid tests as of now.