Kuwait to increase Pakistani workforce in multiple trades: minister

Kuwaiti Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah assured Pakistan on Friday that his country would increase the participation of Pakistani skilled workforce in its multiple trades in future.

Dr Sabah gave the assurance to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari at a meeting held here.

The SAPM in a tweet welcomed the Kuwaiti minister’s views on improving ties between the two countries.

Foreign Office Spokesman Zahid Chaudhri, while responding to a question about Kuwait visa curbs for Pakistanis at a briefing, expressed the hope that the issue would be resolved soon.

Alvi highlights investment opportunities in CPEC

Mr Chaudhri noted that Dr Al-Sabah had appreciated the positive contribution of more than 100,000 expatriate Pakistanis towards the development of Kuwait.

Meanwhile, during a meeting with Dr Sabah, President Dr Arif Alvi invited Kuwait to benefit from the emerging economic opportunities under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) by making investment in its various projects.

The president said Pakistan’s geo-economic importance was enhanced due to CPEC and Gwadar Port.

He said Pakistan and Kuwait had immense potential of cooperation in the fields of education, health and science and offered to provide the country’s skilled labour and professionals.

He said Pakistan could also provide training to Kuwaiti military personnel.

President Alvi said Pakistan accorded the highest importance to its cordial and fraternal relations with Kuwait and wanted to expand these ties.

Both sides discussed the existing level of cooperation and agreed to expand bilateral ties for the mutual benefits of the two countries.

The president highlighted the atrocities and human rights violations being committed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and lauded Kuwait’s support to Pakistan’s position on held Kashmir, especially at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

The Kuwaiti minister also emphasised the need for further improving bilateral relations.

Source: https://www.dawn.com/news/1613519/kuwait-to-increase-pakistani-workforce-in-multiple-trades-minister

