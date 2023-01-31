KP mourns as death toll from Peshawar suicide bombing reaches 90

PESHAWAR: Radio Pakistan reported on Tuesday that the suicide bombing that rocked the crowded mosque at the Police Lines compound in Peshawar killed 90 people and injured over 100 others.

On Monday, around 1 p.m., during the Zohr prayers, a suicide bomber blew himself up in the mosque, which is in a tightly guarded police compound. This caused the roof to fall on those praying at the time.

An official stated that a rescue operation is underway to retrieve bodies from the mosque’s rubble, in addition to a search operation.

The official stated that 17 bodies and one injured person had been retrieved from the rubble.

Day of mourning

Following the heinous attack, KP Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan has announced a day of mourning in the province today.

He said, “The government share the grief of the martyrs’ families,” and that the provincial flag would fly at half-staff.

The grieving families were also reassured by the interim CM that the provincial government would not abandon them following the tragedy.