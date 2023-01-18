KP Governor Ghulam Ali dissolves assembly on CM Mahmood Khan’s advice

PESHAWAR: On Wednesday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali signed Chief Minister Mahmood Khan’s recommendation to dissolve the provincial assembly.

The governor confirmed to Geo News that he has approved the chief minister’s advice.

“In accordance with clause (1) of Article 112 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973, I, Haji Ghulam Ali, Governor of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, dissolve the provincial assembly of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with immediate effect.” In a letter to CM Mahmood and Leader of the Opposition in the incoming assembly, Akram Khan Durrani, the governor wrote, “The provincial cabinet also stands dissolved.”

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly now stands dissolved! pic.twitter.com/Ev0wWFvbBn — PTI (@PTIofficial) January 18, 2023

In addition, the letter stated that “the incumbent chief minister Mahmod Khan shall continue to hold office to perform day-to-day affairs of the province until the appointment of the caretaker chief minister” in accordance with Clause (4) of Article 224-A of the Constitution.

The governor stated that, in accordance with Article 224(1A) of the Constitution, the governor must appoint the caretaker chief minister “by the governor in consultation with the chief minister and the leader of the opposition in the outgoing provincial assembly” within the three-day deadline outlined in Article 224-A(1), after which the governor’s office must be available for consultation without making a formal appointment.

It is essential to note that Governor Ghulam Ali swiftly dissolved the provincial legislature, in contrast to his Punjab counterpart, who did not accept CM Parvez Elahi’s advice.

“I have made the decision not to participate in the process that will result in the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly. While refusing to sign the assembly dissolution summary, Governor Baligh ur Rehman stated, “I would rather let the Constitution and law take its own course.”