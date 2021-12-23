Korea edge Japan to win maiden ACT title, India overcome Pakistan to finish third

DHAKA: South Korea stepped their position as an intense power in field hockey on Wednesday when they crushed Japan in a shootout in an absolutely exhilarating last of the 6th Asian Champions Trophy here at the Maulana Bhashani Hockey Stadium.

This is South Korea’s lady Asian Champions Trophy title. Chief adversaries Pakistan and India, the two past significant world hockey powers, other than winning the title double each common the prize in the fifth version organized in Muscat in 2018 The scoreline read 3-3 in guideline time.

South Korea’s Jeong Jun-woo broke the stop scoring in the eighth moment of the game. Japan balanced through Ken Nagayoshi in the 24th moment. Japan then, at that point, pushed forward 3-1 because of objectives by Ryoma Ooka in the 29th moment and Yoshika Kirishita (38th).

In a sublime rebound, South Korea through Jang Jonghyun diminished the shortfall to 3-2 in the 55th moment, and afterward scored another objective — this time on punishment corner – – only a couple of moments before the last hooter.

The nail-gnawing match then, at that point, went onto punishment strokes where Japan’s Raiki Fujishima missed the main punishment while the second was effectively taken by Ryoma Ooka however at that point again the third one was missed by Kosei Kawabe.

The last punishment was scored by Seren Tanaka however it was past the point of no return.

South Korea scored on the entirety of their endeavors. Lee Jungjun, Ji Woo Cheon, Hwang Taeli, and Lee Hyeseung were the scorers. Jang Jong-Hyun was the top scorer of the competition with 10 objectives.

Prior to Wednesday, India edged past Pakistan 4-3 in one more interesting completion to get the bronze award.

Rana Abdul Waheed scored Pakistan’s second objective as India went behind 2-1 in the second from last quarter. India anyway built up speed and took a pivotal 3-2 lead in the last quarter through Varun Kumar on a punishment corner later Gursahibjit Singh acquired India the game as he scored the equalizer at the stroke of the final quarter with the score level at 2-2.

The coordinate went last second with both groups going max speed against one another to stamp their power. India began a brilliant note later Harmanpreet Singh scored from the punishment corner prior which assisted India with taking a 1-0 lead in the main quarter. Nonetheless, Pakistan’s Afraz leveled for his group soon and carried the game to approach terms.

In the end, Akashdeep Singh scored India’s last objective to put them ahead 4-2 and inside contacting distance of an award. Pakistan’s third objective went to no end as India finished the competition at the third spot.

Prior, India had collided with a stunning 3-5 loss against Japan in the semi-last, notwithstanding completing the cooperative stage with an ideal record. Pakistan had lost to South Korea in their semi-last in a 5-6 thrill ride.